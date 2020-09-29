Make-a-Wish benefits from act of kindness

Alison Siegfries

HPE Reporter

This is Alison Siegfries with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week for the South Peace News.



In Grade 5PS, at-home learning students are choosing from one of the personal narratives they created. They will learn to plan and draft a personal narrative. In Math, students will Google Meet with other classes to survey their peers. They will collect data, create a double bar graph and interpret their data.



In LA, Grade 5PS in-school students are practicing Word Work on a daily basis. This will support their accuracy and fluency while reading. Their read aloud is called ‘Harbor Me’. Students are reflecting on comprehension questions while listening to the story. Students will also share what they are wondering and predicting, each day. They have begun and will continue to work on a story sequence called ‘25 Cent Computer’. Students will reflect on the important ideas, make predictions and connections. Math students have recognized the importance of estimating. Students will identify situations that are suitable for estimating and others that should be calculated. Students will problem solve and estimate, given real life situations.



Grade 5-6C and Grade 5PS students were able to participate in Land-Based Learning last week. Elder Joyce Hunt spent time with both classes teaching the students about fish scale harvesting and fish scale art. The students learned how to descale a fish, clean and dye the scales and set them for drying. In the afternoon, students learned how to take the dyed scales and create a work of art. Hunt, who always teaches in both English and Cree, shared the cultural history of the Cree people and fish scale art throughout day.



The Grade 5-6C teacher, Brenda Cou- lombe, and the Grade 6 teacher, Chris Langlois, thank Cori Klassen for organizing their Trees & Forests outing at Jaycee Park. Thanks also goes out to Crystal Lonson from Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, Donna Arsenau, MJ Munn- Kristoff, Laura Brandon and Elder Joyce Hunt for sharing all of their knowledge.



Last year, the Make-A-Wish foundation was looking for people to donate quilts for sick children. Zakk Geneu and Sam Anderson rose to the challenge and spent many hours in February and March sewing a rag quilt for them. Great job, boys! What a great act of kindness!



In Grade 5P this week, we honored Kalliope Wong [in-school student] and Kade Scotton [at-home learning] as our Students-of-the- Week! These students work incredibly hard to grasp difficult concepts and are a complete pleasure to teach. Great work!



Teacher Becki Cardinal and the kindergarten staff have been spending time exploring the new centres and stations each day. They are loving playing with trains and Lego, building all sorts of exciting things. The students in both classes have also been working hard learning how to print their names.



Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, is a day when we honour the Indigenous children who were sent away to residential schools in Canada and learn more about the history of those schools. The “Orange Shirt” in Orange Shirt Day refers to the new shirt that Phyllis Webstad was given to her by grandmother for her first day of residential school in British Columbia. When Phyllis got to school, they took away her clothes, including her new shirt. It was never returned.



To Webstad, the colour orange has always reminded her of her experiences at residential school and, as she has said, “how my feelings didn’t matter, how no one cared and I felt like I was worth nothing. All of us little children were crying and no one cared.”



The message that Webstad wants to pass along to everybody on Orange Shirt Day – and every day – is that every child matters.



Orange Shirt Day was started by Webstad in 2013 to educate people about residential schools and fight racism and bullying.



In Grade 2CL, students are having so much fun practicing number sense. They have been reviewing how to subitize numbers. This means recognizing a number of objects without counting them. They are improving each day as they practise and are now getting really fast!



Grade 2CL students are also getting very good at playing games to make tens. This strategy will help them to be able to add and subtract in their head later on this year. Math is so much fun!



Thank you to our parent community for a great start to the year. Our parents have been very diligent in ensuring their children are healthy when they come to school.



Also, when we have had a child feel a little unwell at school, parents have been very patient and are working well with us in picking up their child when we phone.



Thank you for being part of this strong team in keeping our children and community safe during the pandemic.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!