Making connections! July 1, 2022

In late June, Grade 2CL students at High Prairie Elementary School held a reading fair and invited their reading buddies from Grade 5/6C. The 2CL students read their book, talked about the connections they could make with the book, told what genre it was, who the author was, and much more. Above photo, left-right, are Tyra Shantz, Tatum Erhardt and Ethan Warren-Currier. In the photo below, left-right, are Sophie Oliver, Phoenix Sutherland-Richards and Raeanne Sander-Ferguson.