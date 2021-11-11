Mammography testing coming to High Prairie region

Women ages 50-74 — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have local access to screening mammography services when the Alberta Health Services Screen Test program visits three communities in the High Prairie region in November.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Sucker Creek First Nation Recreation Centre from Nov. 16-17 and the Gift Lake Métis Settlement Community Hall from Nov. 18-19.

The trailer will then move to the High Prairie Health Complex parking lot on Nov. 20, Nov. 22-27 and Nov. 29 to Dec.1.

AHS Screening Programs is partnering with Screen Test as part of a project to provide cervical and colorectal cancer screening in Sucker Creek from Nov. 16-17, Gift Lake from Nov. 18-19, and in High Prairie from Nov. 23-25.

A female nurse practitioner will provide the screening.

Appointments can be made for mammography services, cervical and colorectal cancer screening by calling Screen Test at [1-800] 667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in northern Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.

With the addition of cervical and colorectal screening, AHS is making cancer screening more convenient with just one stop.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

AHS advises women ages 25-69 have regular cervical cancer screening using Pap tests.

AHS urges everyone ages 50-74 should be screened for colorectal cancer.

Women who are not high risk can have a regular colorectal screening using the FIT home stool test.

Having regular cancer screening can prevent and detect cancer at its early stages when treatment is more effective.

Please visit screening forlife.ca to learn more.