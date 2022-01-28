Man allegedly points firearm at 2 victims

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One man is in custody facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at two victims.

Peace Regional RCMP have since lifted a shelter put in place after the incident began Jan. 20.

“This afternoon at approximately 2:45 p.m., police responded to a call at a residence in the area of 103 St. and 110 Ave. where it is alleged a firearm was pointed at two victims,” says Sgt. Ron Bumbry, Media Relations Officer.

“The victims left the area and no one was injured.”

An adult male was taken into custody and charges are pending while the investigation continues. Police did not release the man’s name