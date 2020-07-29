Man arrested in connection with shooting

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s generally not a good idea to walk down any road carrying a firearm.



Such an action has landed a Loon River man in police custody after a police investigation July 9.



Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says Red Earth Creek RCMP responded to a complaint from the public regarding two men walking down the road in Loon River First Nation carrying a firearm.



“RCMP responded and were able to locate and arrest one of the male suspects as he had an outstanding warrant,” says Fontaine.



Information received from the public led police to a residence in Loon Lake, where the second male with the firearm was believed to be. Police obtained and executed a search warrant at the home and arrested the man.



“Police also seized a semi-automatic rifle that had the serial number filed off and several rounds of ammunition,” says Fontaine.



He was wanted out of Peace River in connection with a shooting incident which occurred in Cadotte Lake on July 1, where the RCMP Emergency Response Team was called to assist.



Skyle Laboucan, 20, of Cadotte Lake, faces five charges of possession of a firearm and/or ammunition while prohibited, and single counts of possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, and unsafe storage/use of a firearm.



Laboucan was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court July 20, and Red Earth Creek provincial court July 21 to enter pleas on charges.



All matters are still under investigation.



If anyone has information which may help police, they are encouraged to contact the Red Earth Creek RCMP at [780] 649-3992, local police, or Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].