Man barred from High Prairie bar for one year

H.P. court docket

Aug. 10, 2020

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Grouard man has been barred from a bar in the area for damages on the premises.

Denis Joshua Halcrow, 38, was fined $800 for mischief causing damage under $5,000 when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 10.

He was also ordered by Judge D.R. Shynkar to pay restitution of $577 for damaging an automated teller machine at Cozy Corner Pub in High Prairie.

Halcrow “was upset” when he was asked to present identification as he entered the pub on Feb. 9 around 12:05 a.m., Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu says.

“He smashed a beer bottle on an ATM,” Eta-Ndu says.

The incident caused $577 in damage to the machine, the Crown says.

Halcrow was also sentenced to probation for one year and required to stay away from the Cozy Corner Pub during that time.

“Keep the peace and stay out of trouble,” Shynkar says.

Halcrow was intoxicated at the time of the incident, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“He says he doesn’t remember much because he was loaded,” Jong says.

“He is willing to take responsibility and willing to pay for the restitution.”



* * * * *



Barbara Joyce Auger, 51, of High Prairie, was sentenced to probation for nine months for possession of a controlled substance.

Police found her in possession of methamphetamine when they were called to the Provincial Building in High Prairie in the probation office, under the influence of something on Feb. 19, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy says.

Auger had two baggies, one weighed 49 grams and the other had 32 grams, he says.

“She was behaving erratically inside,” McCoy says.

“She was refusing to leave when asked to and she began to yell.”

Auger said she was being followed, McCoy says as he read the facts.

In fact, she was seeing reflections of people in the window as she looked outside, he says.

“Rehabilitative programs are very important for her,” McCoy says.

During probation, she is required to take treatment and counselling and ordered to abstain from non-prescribed drugs and alcohol.

Auger has no related drug record, McCoy says.

“She wants to take treatment and counselling,” duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“She was addicted to methamphetamine.”



* * * * *



Amy Lea Thunder, 38, of High Prairie, was sentenced to probation for nine months for possession of a controlled substance.

After being taken to High Prairie RCMP cells on another incident on Dec. 19, officers discovered about one gram of methamphetamine inside her personal bag, “a small amount”, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy says.

“I don’t see a related record for drugs,” he says.

Thunder wants to change her life around, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“She wants to go for addiction counselling,” Jong says.

Judge D.R. Shykar ordered her to abstain from non-prescribed drugs and alcohol and take counselling and treatment.