Man caught red-handed with rifle

H.P. court docket

Oct. 19, 2020

Judge R.B. Marceau

A High Prairie man will spend another four months in jail after pleading guilty to various charges, including breaches and resisting a peace officer.

Jonathan Belcourt, 39, was handed a global sentence of 180 days on four charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court.

“Jail is the only option here,” Judge R.B. Marceau said during sentencing Oct. 19.

Belcourt pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon, resisting a peace officer, possessing personal identification documents for another person, and failing to comply with release orders.

Court heard Belcourt breached a court order when police found a sawed-off .22 rifle in his backpack, said Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor.

Belcourt was also on an outstanding warrant when High Prairie RCMP apprehended him, he added.

Belcourt only worsened his situation during the arrest. When asked to identify himself, Belcourt gave several wrong names and dates of birth.

He also did not allow the officer to use handcuffs on him at first, before running away a short distance.

After he was taken into custody, police also found Belcourt in possession of 12 identification documents for another person, Arsenault added.

Judge Marceau supported the joint sentencing submission from the Crown and Belcourt’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

Court heard Belcourt is remorseful.

“He knows he has to pay the consequences for what he did,” Jong said.

“He says he’s sorry.”

Jong added Belcourt and a friend found someone who was selling a rifle and he bought it.

“They fired the rifle when police caught them,” Jong said.

“He knew he wasn’t supposed to have that in his possession, but he wanted to try it out.”

In addition to the time in jail, the judge further banned Belcourt from possessing or using firearms or ammunition for life.

Belcourt, who was credited for 45 days already served as he appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre, told court he has learned one thing behind bars.

“It’s kind of scary in jail, he says,” Jong said.



* * * * * * *



Joseph Tyler Belcourt was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard he provided a breath sample of 180 mg – over twice the legal limit – after he was stopped by Slave Lake RCMP, said Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor.

The incident began when police responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

In addition to the fine, Belcourt was also suspended from driving vehicle for one year.

The drunk driving charge was not the end of Belcourt’s legal troubles. He was further sentenced to 35 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count each of failing to comply with probation, and breach of probation.

The charges arose after Belcourt failed to report to his probation officer in High Prairie in person on numerous dates, Arseneau said.

“He [also] failed to complete his community service hours,” Arseneau says.

In fact, court later heard Belcourt did not do any of his 30 hours required.

Belcourt was credited for time served as he appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre.



* * * * * * *



Erica Melanie Calahasen, Trevor Cameron Collins, Darryl Robert Culver, Jordan Chris Grey, and Albertine G. Sharkawi, were all fined $3,250 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.

Victim fine surcharges were also implemented in all cases.