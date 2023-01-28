Man celebrates Christmas in slammer

H.P. court docket

Dec. 19, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A young man celebrated Christmas and New Year’s in jail for spray painting a seniors’ lodge in High Prairie.

Tyson Thomas, 24, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 19 to mischief causing damage under $5,000.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a call of spray painting on Pleasantview Lodge that occurred on Nov. 22, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka told court.

“He spot-painted, nothing major,” she said.

A witness also saw Thomas on the property on Nov. 22.

“The Crown is asking for lengthy custodial time,” Shapka said.

However, she gave Thomas credit for a guilty plea on his first appearance in court.

It was cold outside when the incident occurred, duty counsel Harry Jong told court. Thomas was carrying a can of spray paint and spray painted the bottom of his shoes because he believed it would help keep his feet warm.

Jong noted Thomas sometimes lives with his mother in High Prairie, but she expels him from the home when he is not behaving responsibly.

“When he’s not living with his mother, he lives on the streets,” Jong said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley gave Thomas nine days credit for an early guilty plea and one day for time already in custody on the charge.

Scott Daniel Astle was fined $450 after he pleaded guilty to driving 48 km over the posted speed limit.

Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court Astle was driving 148 km/hr in a zone posted 100 km/hr.

The fine includes the victim fine surcharge.

Astle offered to pay the fine before leaving the courthouse.