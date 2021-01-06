Man dies in accident on Highway 49

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A 30-year-old man is dead following an accident on Highway 49 on Dec. 21, reports Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, RCMP Media Relations Group.



“At approximately 9:28 p.m., a 911 call was received of a motor vehicle collision and RCMP, Fire and EMS were dispatched to a location between Township Road 770 and 772 on Highway 49,” says Fontaine.



Further investigation indicates a pick-up truck was heading southbound and entered the lane of oncoming traffic, colliding with a portion of another pick-up truck with a flat deck that was heading northbound on Highway 49.



The pick-up truck with the flat deck was unable to avoid colliding with the pick-up heading southbound.



“As a result of the collision, the driver and lone occupant of the southbound pick-up truck, a 30-year-old man from High Prairie, was severely injured and pronounced deceased on scene,” says Fontaine.



The driver and lone occupant of the northbound vehicle was assessed by EMS on scene.



An RCMP Collision Analyst attended and conducted an examination of the scene while a portion of highway remained closed until Dec. 22 at about 8:30 a.m.



The fatality remains under investigation by McLennan RCMP.



No further updates are anticipated.



The name of the man was not released.