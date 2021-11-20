Man dies ‘suspiciously’ at Sucker Creek

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Police are calling the death of a Sucker Creek man Nov 19 ‘suspicious’ in nature.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence in Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived on scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” says RCMP Media Relations Officer Susan Richter.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are involved and have taken over carriage of the investigation.”

Richter adds the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, with assistance from Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP, continue to investigate.

The man’s name was not released.