Man drowns in Swan River

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation man has died after drowning in the Swan River July 1.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service operations officer Drew Syniak says police investigated a call regarding a missing person on the Swan River First Nation.

“Kurtis Kappo , 39, was reported missing after swimming with a group of friends on the Swan River First Nation on the evening of July 1, 2021,” says Syniak.

“The Big Lakes County Fire Department and Slave Lake Search and Rescue assisted in the ground search and the body of Kurtis Kappo was recovered from the Swan River.”

The investigation is continuing, he adds.

Police are requesting members of the public who know information regarding this investigation to call LRPS at [1-855] 299-0137 or to contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-TIPS [8477].

Crime Stoppers is always anonymous. Anonymous complaints can also be made with LRPS.