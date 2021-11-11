Man facing music in string of ATM thefts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Leduc man is appearing in an Edmonton courtroom Nov. 12 for summary disposition on nine charges in connection with a string of ATM thefts in Alberta dating back to 2016.

Bruce Larter, 53, was charged in relation to the ATM thefts at Slave Lake Fas Gas March 20, 2019 and Valleyview Petro-Canada on Jan. 22, 2018.

Larter does not face charges in relation to two ATM thefts in High Prairie at RX Drug Mart on April 14, 2019 and Circle K convenience store Nov. 21, 2019, or Ruby’s Gas Bar at Sucker Creek on Nov. 12, 2020. Lorne Kyle Jack Harris, 33, of Barrhead, was charged with the theft at Circle K.

Larter is scheduled for summary disposition, meaning a guilty plea and possible sentencing is likely. He faces several charges including break, enter and theft, possession of stolen property, laundering the proceeds of crime, and conspiring to commit an indictable offence.

Larter was one of three people arrested in April 2020 in connection with an ATM theft spree across Alberta that spanned years and saw more than $650,000 stolen. The other two accused are still before the court. Three thefts occurred at Red Deer, two at Airdrie, Devon and Blackfalds, and one each at Bonnyville, Canmore, Coleman, Leduc, Penhold, Slave Lake, Sherwood Park and Valleyview.

Since July 2019, the General Investigation Section; Property Crimes Unit investigated the break and enters involving thefts from ATMs at gas stations across all four RCMP districts in the province. After identifying involved suspects, the unit successfully linked and laid charges for 17 break and enters to businesses dating back to 2016.

Information was shared among several detachments, including Slave Lake RCMP Detachment.

Throughout the investigation, the RCMP also partnered with the Forensic Accounting Management Group at Public Services and Procurement Canada, K Division Federal Serious and Organized Crime Section, K Division Auto Theft Unit, and Service Alberta’s Strategic and Consumer Services’ Special Investigations Unit.

Others facing charges in connection with the thefts include: Kevin Lee Sider, 40, of Edmonton; and Kristal Lynn Watson, 36, of Edmonton.