Man fails to show in court, found guilty

Joshua A. Laboucan 23, of Atikameg, did not attend his trial but still paid the price in Slave Lake provincial court Aug. 18.



Instead, on his behalf, his lawyer changed Laboucan’s plea from not guilty to guilty on charges of failing to attend court and failing to comply with release conditions.



The court date was docket court in High Prairie provincial court.



The failure to comply was for not reporting to probation over a range of dates in Trout Lake.



Laboucan waived his right to a Gladue report, which considers his Indigenous background.



The Crown prosecutor recommended a fine for failure to attend and a fine of $1,000 or 14 days in jail for failure to comply.



The defence recommended a fine for both.



Judge B.R. Hougestol fined Laboucan $250 for failing to attend court and $500 for failing to comply.



Victim fine surcharges applied.