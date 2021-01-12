Man fears for coyotes in High Prairie

H.P. court docket

Jan. 4, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man from the High Prairie area will spend the next few weeks in jail for breaching conditions that included weapons.

Tyson Trey Thomas, 22, was handed a global sentence of 45 days in jail when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 4.

“It’s a very early guilty plea,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says as he echoed the words of Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada.

“Custodial time is appropriate.”

Shykar supported the Crown’s recommendation for a global sentence of 45 days.

Thomas was sentenced for one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of failing to comply with release orders.

Thomas was seen at Days Inn in High Prairie against court orders on Dec. 20, 2020, the Crown says.

He carried knives strapped to his legs and a small hatchet in his jacket.

Thomas was on order to stay away from the Days Inn, the Crown says.

As part of probation orders, he was required to keep the peace and be of good behavior.

The young man told duty counsel Harry Jong he was carrying the weapons to protect himself when he saw coyotes in the area of the hotel.

“He admits he had the weapons,” Jong says.

“He thought he was going to be attacked by coyotes between A&W and Days Inn.”

Thomas was credited for eight days served in High Prairie RCMP cells.

“This is a very early guilty plea,” the Crown says.



– – – – – – –



Faron Lee Grey, 33, of Edmonton, and formerly of the High Prairie area, was handed a global sentence of 80 days for multiple charges and credited for 60 days in custody.

He was sentenced for threats causing death, possession of stolen property, failing to comply with probation, breach of probation, failing to comply with release orders and for failing to appear in court.

While he was being finger-printed at High Prairie RCMP station Dec. 7, Grey stated a verbal threat, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada says.

“I’m going to (expletive) kill you, man,” the Crown stated the threat.

Several other officers in the room heard the threat, Abunada says.

Grey was in possession of three pieces of personal identification from another person on Dec. 5, the Crown says.

“Identification theft is more significant now than in recent decades,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

Grey also breached orders when he failed to report to his probation officer numerous times, the Crown says.

Grey pleaded guilty at an early opportunity, lawyer Harry Jong says.

“He mostly lives on the streets,” Jong says.

“That’s why he has a difficult time contacting probation.”



– – – – – – –



Jonathan D. Laboucan was fined $750 for mischief with damage over $5,000.

Laboucan pleaded guilty through duty counsel Harry Jong for being in a vehicle that was stolen.

“He was involved in some way with mischief causing damage,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

Evidence shows Laboucan’s water bottle was later found inside the truck, he says.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service responded to a vehicle stolen from Driftpile on Aug. 4, 2019, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada says.

“The vehicle was found stuck in deep under-brush,” Crown says.

Days later, the owner reported that the vehicle sustained just over $19,000 in damages.

Police tested the water bottle for DNA and found it matched the DNA of Laboucan, the Crown says.

“His water bottle was in the vehicle, so he must have been inside,” duty counsel Harry Jong says.