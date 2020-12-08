Man fined after following some very bad advice

H.P. court docket

Monday, Nov. 30

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A local man was fined $388 after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 30 to failing to make an accident report.

Ronald McInnis appeared in court without a lawyer to plead guilty.

The charge arose from an incident Jan. 3, 2019.

“It was a fender-bender here in High Prairie,” McInnis said.

“Someone told me not to report it and I got caught,” he added.

“How come you didn’t report it?” asked Judge D.R. Shynkar.

“It was under $1,000,” replied McInnis.

Time to pay the fine was granted to March 31.



A British Columbia man was fined $500 for hunting in Alberta without a proper licence.

Jeremy LaFountain had a friend appear in court and enter the guilty plea on his behalf.

The charge arose after LaFountain was caught hunting deer at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 4, said Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu.

LaFountain was a non-residence hunter without a licence.

LaFountain’s friend did not oppose the facts presented and agreed with Eta-Ndu when told he was expecting a $500 fine, which Judge D.R. Shynkar imposed.

Time to pay was granted to March 31.

Court granted LaFountain the right to claim his seized firearm but must do so within 90 days.



Joseph J. Cardinal appeared in court and pleaded guilty to driving while suspended and operating a quad with a passenger in an unsafe manner.

Court heard Cardinal was driving a quad in High Prairie with a passenger not wearing a helmet, said Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu.

“The charges speak for themselves,” he concluded.

Court also heard a Town of High Prairie peace officer caught Cardinal crossing a road and laid the charges.

Cardinal was fined $345 or 14 days in lieu on the driving while suspended charge with time to pay granted until March 31. He was also fined a specified amount under the Town of High Prairie’s municipal bylaw for the helmet infraction.