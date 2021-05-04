Man found dead in Fawcett Lake

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

On April 25, a man was found dead in Fawcett Lake by a company conducting training, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group.



She says Slave Lake RCMP received a call at 3:30 p.m. from Western Canadian Spill Services.



“Slave Lake RCMP attended to investigate and with the assistance of WCSS, the body was recovered from Fawcett Lake,” says Fontaine.



“Slave Lake RCMP believe that this is the missing canoer, a 31-year-old male, last seen the morning of Oct. 5, 2020.”



The circumstances surround the canoer’s disappearance are not considered suspicious.



His name will not be released.