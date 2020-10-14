Man found guilty after threatening court officials

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man convicted of threatening several police officers from the High Prairie area awaits his sentence from the legal system in mid-November.



Amos Edwin McKechnie, 36, of Canyon Creek, was found guilty of one count of uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, and one count of intimidation, after a three-day trial by judge and jury Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River.



McKechnie will be sentenced Nov. 18 in Peace River by Justice Paul Jeffrey, who presided at the trial.



McKechnie was charged after allegations made on Aug. 21, 2018 at or near High Prairie on charges for uttering threats against seven police officers, a court sheriff, two provincial court judges, a Court of Queen’s Bench justice and two lawyers, court records show.



Later, allegations against one of the lawyers was dropped, court records show.



The intimidation charge relates to intending to provoke a state of fear in justice system participants to impede them in their duty.



McKechnie was in High Prairie provincial court for a bail hearing when he made the threats while appearing from Alberta Hospital on CCTV.



Officers were members of the High Prairie RCMP and Lakeshore Regional Police Service.



The names of the victims are being withheld to protect their privacy.



McKechnie appeared at the trial from Bowden Institution.