Man goes AWOL when serving sentence

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

A High Prairie area man pleaded guilty in Slave Lake provincial court Feb. 3 to being unlawfully at large in Canada.



Ian Bruce Courtoreille was not in court, but his lawyer confirmed his earlier guilty plea.



Court heard on June 6, 2019 in High Prairie provincial court, that Courtoreille was sentenced to 30 days for impaired driving, said the Crown.



Courtoreille was granted the right to serve his time on weekends at the local RCMP detachment; however, he showed up for only two weekends.



Court heard on July 19 he did not go to the RCMP detachment to serve the weekend. After that time, he made no attempt to turn himself in to serve his sentence.



To worsen matters, Peace River Correctional Centre confirmed that Courtoreille had not served his sentence anywhere else.



The Crown and defence recommended a joint submission of “a high fine” of $300.



Judge G.W. Paul agreed and fined Courtoreille $300 plus a victim fine surcharge.



“Is it not the case that he is still at large?” asked Judge Paul.



“Tell your client to start serving his sentence,” he told Courtoreille’s lawyer.



If he does not, he’ll be arrested again. It is the usual practice then that the sentence be served in straight time.