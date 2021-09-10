Man goes to extreme to enter guilty plea

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young man pedalled his bicycle for more than 80 km to plead guilty to charges in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 30.



Christian Kerekanich, 19, of Sunset House, was fined $300 for failing to comply with release conditions, $100 for failing to comply with an undertaking and $75 for failing to appear in court.



“I biked all the way from Valleyview to get here,” says Kerekanich, 19, after duty counsel Derek Renzini informed Judge D.R. Shynkar of the feat.



Renzini added the young man was committed to pleading guilty to deal with the charges.



“He biked about four hours to get here,” Renzini said.



Court docket matters in High Prarie start at 9:30 a.m.



Kerekanich breached a curfew which required him to be at home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo told court.



“He was supposed to be at home in Sunset House but he was at a party in High Prairie,” Judge Shynkar said during sentencing.



Kerekanich was at a house party in High Prairie at Prairie River Manor on April 21, when police were called at 1:30 a.m.



Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the apartment where a neighbour heard glass breaking and a loud party.



Police identified Kerekanich at the party.