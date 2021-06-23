Man in the wrong place at the wrong time

H.P. court docket

June 14, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Gerald Dean Laboucan, 48, was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 14.

Laboucan was also fined $600 for driving a vehicle while suspended.

Both fines include the victim fine surcharge.

During sentencing, Judge D.R. Shynkar noted Laboucan had previous convictions of driving while suspended.

“You can’t be driving when you’re suspended and you cannot drive a vehicle that is not insured,” said Judge Shynkar.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Laboucan received the tickets during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“He says he had no choice,” Jong claimed.

Laboucan has six children and he needs to take them to different places and activities. He tried to find other people to take them, but nobody was willing, Jong said.

Laboucan was ordered to pay the fines by June 10, 2022.



– – – – – – – – –



Pamela Vera Prince was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.

The fine includes the fine victim surcharge.

Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered her to pay the fine by June 10, 2022.



– – – – – – – – –



Lyle Dwayne Laboucan was fined $324 after pleading guilty to driving an off-highway vehicle without insurance.

Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered him to pay the fine by Oct. 29.



– – – – – – – – –



Aiden Spraggs was fined $243 for failing to produce a financial responsibility card under the Traffic Safety Act.

He was ordered to pay by Oct. 29, 2021.



– – – – – – – – –



Kadian Cunningham, 22, of Peavine, was given an absolute discharge after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer.

Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said Cunningham has no previous record.

Court heard High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an alleged kidnapping March 31, in Gift Lake, the Crown alleged.

“Mr. Cunningham gave police a false name and false information,” Eta-Ndu said.

He was not involved in the incident, court heard.

The judge advised Cunningham to tell the truth to police.

“Just tell them your name, they will eventually find out anyway,” Judge Shynkar advised.

Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Cunningham feared the police.