Man jailed 6 months after threatening police officers

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man who threatened law enforcement officials will be spending the next six months behind bars.



Amos Edwin McKechnie, 36, of Canyon Creek, AB pleaded guilty to one count of uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, and one count of intimidation, after a three-day trial by judge and jury Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River. Justice Paul Jeffrey presided over the case.



McKechnie was sentenced Nov. 18 in Peace River and received six months concurrent on each charge, but consecutive to the time he is currently serving on other matters.



McKechnie, a serving prisoner at the Bowden Institution, was charged after allegations made on Aug. 21, 2018 at or near High Prairie on charges for uttering threats against seven police officers, a court sheriff, two provincial court judges, a Court of Queen’s Bench justice and two lawyers, court records show.



Later, allegations against one of the lawyers was dropped.



The intimidation charge related to intending to provoke a state of fear in justice system participants to impede them in their duty.



McKechnie was in High Prairie provincial court for a bail hearing when he made the threats while appearing from Alberta Hospital on CCTV.



Officers were members of the High Prairie RCMP and Lakeshore Regional Police Service.