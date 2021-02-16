Man jailed 8 months for domestic assaults

H.P. court docket

Feb. 8, 2021

Judge M.B. Golden

A man who assaulted his female spouse twice will spend another eight months behind bars.

Theodore Kerry Williams, 38, was handed a global sentence of 314 days after pleading guilty to six charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 8.

Williams pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg, assault causing bodily harm, assault, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and one count of failing to comply with release orders.

Williams was given credit for 51 days served as he appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Judge M.B. Golden accepted the joint submission for sentencing from Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada and lawyer Harry Jong.

However, the judge denied a request from the lawyer to grant two days credit for one day served, considering Williams spent many days in quarantine and isolation under COVID-19 restrictions in a room in very poor conditions.

“Mr. Williams put himself into that position with assaults and breaches,” Judge Golden said.

The Criminal Code of Canada gives 1.5 days credit for one day served on subsequent sentences.

Jong says some judges give a two-for-one deal during the pandemic.

Williams recorded a breath sample of 200 mg by High Prairie RCMP on Aug. 8, 2020, Abunada told court.

Police found him in the driver’s seat of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash.

“An officer smelled alcohol on the truck driver’s breath,” the Crown alleged.

Williams was also suspended from driving a vehicle for three years after he is released from prison.

He injured a female in a domestic assault Jan. 20, 2020 at her residence, the Crown said.

“An officer observed blood and her left side swollen and one eye closed,” Abunada said.

“The victim said they got into a fight and he got angry and he attacked her.”

Williams “punched’ the same victim in the head on Nov. 20, 2021, the Crown also alleged.

He was on order to have no contact or communication with the named victim when both assaults occurred.

Williams may not be at total fault for the incident in November.

“She came to his house,” lawyer Harry Jong said, after getting details from his client.

“She throws things at him, then he throws things at her and then she calls the police.”

Williams also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and one count of failing to comply with release orders.

He breached other orders to have no contact with the victim at her residence and at Peavine Inn and Suites, the Crown said.

“He thinks the relationship is over,” Jong said of his client.

Williams was ordered to provide a DNA sample as part of the sentence for assault causing bodily harm.



* * * * * * * * *



Andrew John Neihaus was fined $500 for driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized.

Court was told he did not have a driver’s licence.

Judge M.B. Golden ordered Neihaus to pay the fine by May 31.