Man jailed for robbery

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An Atikameg man will spend the next year in prison after pleading guilty to robbery.



Victor Charles Tallman, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 11.



Charges arose after High Prairie RCMP responded to a call on Aug. 17, 2020 from a store employee, who said he was pushed and punched by a male, said Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne.



Tallman stole $48 worth of cigarettes from the Atikameg store during the robbery.



“There are clearly some mental health issues and the most serious charge is the robbery,” Payne said.



The family of Tallman testified he suffers from schizophrenia, said his lawyer, Derek Renzini.



“His mental health has become an issue, along with addictions of alcohol and drugs, especially methamphetamine.”



During the numerous incidents of crime he was charged with, Tallman was transient and homeless and didn’t take his medication for schizophrenia, Renzini added.



Tallman was also placed on probation for 12 months after he is released from jail.



“Most of your problem is a mental health issue and it’s spiraling because of [illegal] drug use,” Judge G.W. Paul said during sentencing.



“You need help.”



During his probation, Tallman was ordered by the judge to strictly follow directions for his medications for schizophrenia as prescribed.



Tallman is also required to take treatment for his mental health, drugs and alcohol addictions, to abstain from drugs and alcohol, and have no contact with persons named by the judge.



The robbery was not the only legal problem Tallman faced. He was sentenced 14 days consecutive after pleading guilty to mischief with damage under $5,000.



Court heard a woman reported to police that a man came to the door at her residence and smashed a window after he threw two rocks and left the property on May 24, 2020.



Tallman was also sentenced to 30 days concurrent to each other and to other sentences for threats causing death and assaulting a peace officer.



While in cells at High Prairie RCMP detachment on Oct. 25, 2020, Tallman put moistened toilet paper over the lens of the surveillance camera in his cell, said Payne.



“He told officers “I’ll […] kill you all” as he was taken to a different cell.



He was aggressive as he scratched and hit officers on duty. One officer sustained a bloody nose while Tallman scratched the eyes of another officer, Payne submitted.



Tallman was also fined $800, plus a victim fine surcharge of $240, for interfering with property.



Court heard Tallman’s sister told police he phoned her about a matter that included information about situations that didn’t occur, the Crown said, which resulted in the charge.



He was also fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, for threats causing death.



The charge arose after Tallman stated threats to two women at the Atikameg Post Office that “you’re both dead.”



His last legal matter was a guilty plea to failing to appear in court, for which he was fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60.



As part of sentencing, Tallman was ordered to provide a DNA sample to police. He is also banned from using and owning unrestricted and unprohibited firearms and ammunition for 10 years after his release from custody, and restricted and prohibited firearms and ammunition for life.



Tallman was credited for 122 days for time served as he appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre.