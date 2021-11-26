Man jailed in Letendre murder

A Peerless Lake man was recently sentenced to eight years in prison for the manslaughter of Jared Letendre in Peerless Lake on June 25, 2018.

Paul Henry Trindle faced the music for his crime Nov. 10 in a Peace River courtroom. The sentencing followed a sentencing hearing Nov. 9 in Peace River Court of Queens Bench.

Trindle has already served a good portion of his sentence. He was remanded in custody since the day of the manslaughter, the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader reported June 9. At an enhanced rate of 1.5 days for each day spent in custody, Trindle received credit for 63 months [5.25 years] for pre-sentence custody. He has 33 months left to serve.

Trindle was first charged with second-degree murder but agreed to a lesser crime.

Court hard Trindle beat Letendre to death with a bat shortly after 3:30 a.m. At the time, the victim, Trindle’s ex-girlfriend, and friends were drinking heavily from 1-3:30 a.m. Trindle interacted with them at various times, before killing Letendre.

On May 28, 2021, Trindle pleaded guilty to manslaughter. At the time, sentencing started, but hit a roadblock when the Crown and defence disagreed about the issue of whether Trindle was intoxicated at the time of the crime. It led to the Crown and defence differing wildly on sentencing. The Crown recommended 10 years, but the defence asked for time served.