Man kicks female victim in ribs, court hears

H.P. court docket

Oct. 5, 2020

Judge G.W. Paul

A man from Driftpile will spend another few weeks behind bars after hitting a female.

Tyrone Burt Isadore, 34, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to assault when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 5.

Court heard Isadore hit a female and kicked her in the ribs at Driftpile on Aug. 29, before Lakeshore Regional Police Service responded, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“He did push her in the back of the head and when she was down, he kicked her in the ribs,” duty counsel Harry Jong admitted.

He added the pair got into an argument that led to the incident.

“The aggravating factors are his record and he’s got alcohol issues,” Judge G.W. Paul said before sentencing.

Isadore was given credit for 56 days already served.

He appeared in court from Peace River Correctional Centre via CCTV.



– – – – – – –



Kashton Fearious Bull was sentenced to 45 days in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with release conditions on two orders.

Bull was found in possession of bear spray when he was in a vehicle stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Bull was on orders to have no weapons on himself.

“Things will not go well if you stay on this pattern,” Judge G.W. Paul said as he spoke to Bull.

The judge accepted the joint submission from the Crown and Bull’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

Bull was given credit for 36 days already served.

He appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre via CCTV.



– – – – – – –



Kyle Glen Gladue, 26, was fined $2,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $750, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Gladue provided a breath sample of 210 mg to police after he was stopped in Gift Lake on Aug. 2, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

The incident began when police responded to a call from another motorist who reported a vehicle had “almost been driven off the road”, he added.

In addition to the fine, Gladue was also suspended from driving for one year.

Gladue was also fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, for taking and driving a vehicle without the registered owner’s permission.



– – – – – – –



Gordon Daryl Bjork-lund was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard Bjork-lund registered a breath sample of 100 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Aug. 9, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Bjorklund pleaded guilty without legal counsel. It was his first appearance in court.

“You entered a guilty plea at a very early date,” Judge G.W. Paul noted as he spoke to Bjorklund.

“It’s a hard lesson to learn.”

It was the first time since 1995 that Bjorklund has been charged for impaired driving, the judge noted, before sentencing.



– – – – – – –



Sherry L. Greyeyes, 35, of Wabasca, was sentenced to probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000.

Court heard the accused borrowed a woman’s bank/debit card in Sucker Creek in March 2019, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta- Ndu said.

The woman loaned Greyeyes the bank card to buy cigarettes and junk food.

However, when the woman received the bank statement, she found Greyeyes had spent about $3,000 on the bank card.

Judge G.W. Paul supported the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and Greyeys’ lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“She struggles with addictions and she is taking steps to deal with her addictions,” Renzini said.

The judge urged Greyeyes to keep on the road to recovery.

“She has to address these issues or they will spiral down,” Judge Paul said.

During probation, Greyeyes is required to take treatment and counseling for drug and alcohol addictions as directed.



– – – – – – –



Jeffery David Mitchell, 27 was sentenced to probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to resisting a police officer and uttering deaths causing death.

Mitchell was arrested during an incident March 10, in Atikameg by High Prairie RCMP, he added.

“As he was resisting arrest, he struck two officers,” said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

He also threatened an officer.

“He said I’ll kick your…and put you in handcuffs,” Kachroo cited while reading disclosure.

Judge G.W. Paul supported the joint submission from the Crown and Mitchell’s lawyer, Kirsty Broadhead.

Alcohol is a factor, Broadhead said.

Mitchell was advised by Judge Paul to stay out of trouble.

“If you can’t drink and control yourself, don’t drink.”

Mitchell was ordered to take treatment and counseling for drug and alcohol addictions and anger management during probation.



– – – – – – –



Renee Marie Belcourt, 36, of Whitefish, was fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with release conditions.

Court heard Belcourt was in possession of a weapon as she was walking in High Prairie on May 30, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told court.

Belcourt’s lawer, Derek Renzini, told court addiction was an underlying factor in the incident.

“You have to kick that [addictions] habit,” Judge Paul said.

Judge G.W. Paul accepted the joint sentencing submission from Renzini and Eta-Ndu.



– – – – – – –



Kimberly Dawn Anderson, 36, of Gift Lake, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, each for one count of breach of probation and for failing to comply with conditions.

Court heard Anderson failed to report to her probation officer in High Prairie in person on two different court orders, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

“She accepts responsibility,” lawyer Derek Renzini said.

He added Anderson was residing in Edmonton and Calgary at various times and had difficulty returning to High Prairie to report.

Judge G.W. Paul said he appreciates Anderson is taking steps to comply better with her court orders.