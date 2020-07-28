Man loses licence

H.P. court docket

July 20, 2020

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Gift Lake man has lost his right to drive after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 20 to drunk driving.



Glen Russell Shaw, 56, was banned from driving for one year and fined $1,500 by Judge D.R. Shynkar after accepting a guilty plea.



Crown prosecutor Andre Arsenault told court the charge arose Jan. 30 after police saw a vehicle back into a snowbank and get stuck.



Later, after Shaw failed a roadside test, he submitted consecutive .140 samples, or barely twice under the legal limit.



Arseneault submitted Shaw’s related criminal record, adding his last conviction was 1999 and virtually irrelevant in sentencing considerations.



Harry Jong appeared as duty counsel with Shaw and said his client went to a friend’s house and started drinking. Shaw went to sleep for a few hours, woke up and thought he was safe to drive home.