Man must do as he’s told

A man who did not reside where directed by authorities was sentenced to 22 days in jail after pleading guilty in Slave Lake Court of Justice June 19 to two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Ryan Edward Lagimodiere appeared from the Calgary Remand Centre by CCTV.

Court heard on Dec. 15, 2023, Lagimodiere was released from custody, said Crown prosecutor Scott Pittman. He moved to High Prairie to stay with family members as a condition of his release.

However, on March 26 he told his probation officer he planned to move to Calgary to stay with a family member of his girlfriend. On March 27, the probation officer contacted the named person and discovered he could not stay there. Probation tried to contact Lagimodiere to tell him the new residence wasn’t approved, but couldn’t reach him.

As a result, from March 27 to April 22, Lagimodiere didn’t live at an approved address and didn’t report to Probation. Both were conditions of his release.

Court heard Lagimodiere has a related criminal record including three failures to comply in 2023.

The Crown and Lagimodiere’s defence lawyer, Olubankole Kaffo, recommended a sentence of 20-30 days concurrent.

Lagimodiere had been in custody for 22 days, so he was given credit for time served and released.

“The defendant knows better,” said Justice S.P. Hinkley, while imposing sentence.