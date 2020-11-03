Man pays heavy price after assuming vehicle was insured

H.P. court docket

Oct. 26, 2020

Judge M.B. Golden

A man from Peavine was fined just over $3,300 after pleading guilty to multiple charges after appearing in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 26.

Robert Eric Girbav, 33, was first fined $200 for possession of stolen property.

Court heard Girbav was driving a vehicle that had a stolen licence plate, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

“He was not aware the licence plate was stolen,” Kachroo added.

Matters quickly worsened. The vehicle was uninsured prompting a $2,875 fine.

“He assumed the vehicle had insurance and the plate was switched,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Girbav was also fined $200 for uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage real or personal property.

A citizen told High Prairie RCMP that Girbav “was at his home and threatened to burn his house down,” the Crown said.

Girbav was also fined $150 and $100 on two separate counts for failing to appear in court.



Brendan Astin Laboucan, 31, was fined $500 after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000, and $150 and $100 on two separate counts of failing to appear in court.

Court heard Laboucan stole several horse figurines from a High Prairie area home on March 3, 2019 at 8:22 p.m., said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

Judge M.B. Golden accepted a proposed joint submission for sentencing from the Crown Laboucan’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

Laboucan appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre.

He is also taking steps to overcome his addictions that are leading him to getting into trouble with the law, Renzini said.



Kayleen Gardiner-Campiou, 24, of Enilda, was fined $350 after pleading guilty to causing a disturbance.

She became involved in an incident where she was part of a scuffle with three other females at Ray’s Gas Bar east of High Prairie on March 23, 2019, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law.

“All four were involved in a prolonged fight,” he added.

Gardiner-Campiou was also fined $100 for failing to appear in court.

Judge M.B. Golden also fined her $3,000 for driving a vehicle without insurance.

She doesn’t have a driver’s licence and she doesn’t own a vehicle, duty counsel Harry Jong says.