Man pays price for sip of booze

A man released on orders to not consume any alcohol was caught red-handed and fined over $700 in Slave Lake Court of Justice June 19.

Kody James Lee Lummerding pleaded guilty to failure to comply with probation.

Court heard on March 15, Lummerding was pulled over by police, said Crown prosecutor Scott Pittman. He submitted to a mandatory alcohol screening, with a blood alcohol level of 39 mg.

While the reading was below the legal limit, Lummerding was on probation with conditions to not consume any alcohol.

There was a case of beer in the vehicle, with two open bottles.

Court heard Lummerding has a minimal criminal record.

The condition to not consume alcohol stemmed from a Sept. 21, 2021 court appearance where he pleaded guilty to a “host of charges” in court in High Prairie, said the Crown. He received an 18-month conditional sentence and two years of probation. He was on probation when arrested.

Lummerding’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, and the Crown agreed it was first time he had breached the order, prompting Renzini to recommended a fine.

Lummerding was fined $700 plus a victim fine surcharge by Justice S.P. Hinkley.

The fine was paid immediately.