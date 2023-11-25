Man playing waiting game at Edmonton Remand Centre

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Atikameg in April will wait a few weeks more to tell his story in court.

The matter of Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey was back in High Prairie Court of Justice Nov. 6.

Justice S.P. Hinkley set the matter over to Dec. 4 to set a date for preliminary inquiry.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Nov. 24 for the Crown and lawyer Harry Jong to discuss and determine the number of days for the inquiry.

At a previous appearance on the matter Sept. 25, Justice Hinkley said the inquiry could take up to five days.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 27, at an Atikameg home April 27.

Grey was 31 at the time he was charged and remains in custody in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

When he first appeared in court May 29, Grey did not understand his charges after Justice Hinkley asked him several times. As a result, Justice Hinkley ordered an assessment to determine if he is not fit to stand trial.

“Certainly there are concerns,” he said.

“He certainly needs help in many ways.”

High Prairie RCMP received a report of an assault at a home at Atikameg. When officers arrived, they found the deceased woman.