Man regrets threatening police

H.P. court docket

July 13, 2020

Judge G.W. Paul

An apologetic Grouard man who threatened to “shoot…any RCMP that comes onto my land” was punished for his actions in High Prairie provincial court July 13.

Robert W. Sutherland, 64, did not appear in court but had his lawyer, Derek Renzini, enter a guilty plea to a charge of uttering threats to cause death and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Crown prosecutor Serge Eta Ndu told court the charge arose from an incident Sept. 20, 2019 when Town of High Prairie peace officers Alan Bloom and Erica Friesen went to Sutherland’s home.

Sutherland was drunk and threatened the officers.

“I’ll shoot you or any RCMP that comes onto my land,” he said.

Four days later, RCMP attended Sutherland’s home and found ammunition.

Renzini first admitted Sutherland’s criminal record.

“He’s not here but he’s willing to accept responsibility,” said Renzini.

“He regrets what he said.

“He’s had an issue with alcohol,” adding he is seeking help “trying to address the issue.”

Court head law enforcement attended the residence due to dilapidated vehicles on the property.

Renzini asked Judge G.W. Paul to consider 30 days or an “elevated” fine.

Judge Paul agreed Sutherland’s issues were “rooted in alcohol addictions” and sentenced him to 30 days in prison, plus a $20 victim fine surcharge on each count.

However, Sutherland will serve the sentence under a conditional order [no jail] with several strict conditions.



– – – – – – –



Leslie Michael Auger was fined $2,875 or 45 days in prison after pleading guilty to driving with no motor vehicle insurance.

Auger was given until April 15, 2021 to pay his fine.

Three other tickets were withdrawn.



– – – – – – –



Drake Bellerose was fined $345 after a guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a charge of driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

Harry Jong appeared in court as duty counsel and told Judge G.W. Paul his client did not take the course required to get his licence back.

Judge Paul advised Bellerose the Government of Alberta would suspended his licence an additional six months.

Time to pay was granted to Jan. 14, 2021.