Man says it’s time to clean up his act

H.P. court docket

July 5, 2021

Judge A. Chrenek

A young man from East Prairie will serve a one-year sentence in the community after pleading guilty to threats and weapons charges.



Jimmy Lepretre, 20, was handed a conditional sentence of 12 months when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court July 5.



He was given the global sentence for two counts of threats causing death or bodily harm, and one count each of possessing a weapon for a dangerous use and pointing a firearm.



Lepretre pleaded guilty to the charges in court March 11, 2021.



Judge A. Chrenek agreed with the joint submission for sentencing from Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson and lawyer Harry Jong.



Lepretre had no previous criminal record, the Crown told court.



The judge said the sentence was suitable as she spoke to Lepretre.



“You are not a danger to the safety of the community,” Judge Chrenek said as she spoke to the accused.



“He certainly has strong support from his family.”



Court heard Lepretre was carrying a gun while driving a quad on May 30, 2019 in East Prairie, the Crown says. A male stopped Lepretre as he was driving by.



Lepretre said another male owed him money and a case of beer and he was going to go to his house and shoot him, the Crown alleged.



He also asked the first male if he wanted to get shot and pointed the rifle at him.



The male disarmed Lepretre and seized the rifle which turned out was not loaded, the Crown said.



Jong says Lepretre stayed in his home for the past two years since the incident, which is like serving a sentence.



The accused told court he is eager to move on from the incident.



“I just want to change my life around,” Lepretre said after the judge asked him if he wished to say anything.



For the first six months of the sentence, Lepretre must be at his residence, including the yard outside, 24 hours a day seven days a week.



During the final six months, he must be in his home or on the yard during a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.



Lepretre is allowed to leave his home for employment, educational training, and health appointments with advance approval from his sentence supervisor.



He is banned from consuming alcohol during the sentence.



Lepretre is also banned from owning and using firearms, weapons and ammunition for five years.