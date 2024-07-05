Man sentenced for flattening arch

Flattening a flower arch in High Prairie last year has landed a man in trouble with the law.

Brayden Brochu pleaded guilty in Slave Lake Court of Justice June 19 to mischief damage under $5,000.

Court heard on June 7, 2023, a witness watched Brochu flatten a flower arch in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Scott Pittman told court.

Law authorities investigated and found Brochu’s cell phone found among the debris. A quick arrest ensued.

Court heard Brochu was intoxicated at the time of the crime.

The estimated damage was $500, but no formal restitution request was made.

The victim of the crime was not released.

Court heard Brochu has a criminal record that started as a youth and continues as an adult after the guilty plea.

Brochu had 91 days of pre-sentence custody to his credit. He earlier used 45 days on other guilty matters.

The Crown and defence counsel, Barbara Dowker, requested one day in jail during a joint submission.

“It wasn’t a great night for you,” said Justice S.P. Hinkley during sentencing.

He did agree with the one-day sentence, however by the Crown and defence.

Just two days earlier on June 17, Justice Hinkley sentenced Bro- chu on assault charges.

Justice Hinkley warned Brochu he shouldn’t be drinking.