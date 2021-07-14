Man still awaiting day in court

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie man charged in connection with a major illegal fish-poaching operation will have to wait again to get a trial date.



Louis Robert Bellrose, 85, appeared in Edmonton provincial court June 28 to set a new trial date.



However, his matter was put over to July 12 to set a trial date.



A four-day trial scheduled from June 7-11 was postponed by COVID-19 restrictions.



The matter was then put over to June 14 when the matter was again put over to set a new trial date.



Bellrose faces one count of unlawfully possess fish and 11 counts of unauthorized buying and selling fish.



He also faces other related charges that are still in the court system.



Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced the charges Jan. 23, 2020 after concluding a two-year undercover investigation focused on trafficking fish in northern and central Alberta.



It is alleged the fish netted were primarily in Lesser Slave Lake and Winagami Lake under the guise of Metis and Treaty domestic fishing rights.