Man suffers acute case of ‘buck fever’

H.P. court docket

Jan. 25, 2021

Judge R.B. Marceau

A young High Prairie man was sentenced to 60 days behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 25.

But he is now a free man!

William McLeod, 27, was found guilty of assault and failing to comply with release orders by failing to abide by a curfew. He received 60 days for the assault and 30 days for failing to comply but given full credit for time served in custody on both charges.

The assault charge arose after McLeod hit a male by striking the victim, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

“He tried to slap a cell phone from his hand.”

On the second charge, McLeod breached his curfew when he was out of his residence, the Crown said.

McLeod’s lawyer, Harry Jong, said the accused was involved in the assault incident at 3 a.m.

The Crown did not provide the time of his curfew.



* * * * * * *



Phillip Arthur Burnside, 45, of Pickardville, was fined $600, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, after pleading guilty to failing to immediately tag an animal after he legally shot and killed it.

He was also fined a prescribed $115 for discharging a firearm on a municipal road against the Wildlife Act.

Burnside was observed “dragging a white-tailed deer in the ditch” on Nov. 9, 2020, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

“The deer carcass was not tagged,” she added.

An off-duty wildlife officer was alerted to the incident when he heard a gunshot while he was outside at his residence.

Wildlife officers on duty were called and arrived on scene.

“The accused says he shot the animal in the ditch,” the Crown said.

“He was so excited, he shot the deer from the roadway.”

Burnside saw the opportunity as he was driving with a friend, lawyer Harry Jong said.

“They saw a beautiful buck in the ditch and he got buck fever,” Jong said.

Judge R.B. Marceau accepted a joint submission from the Crown and Jong.



* * * * * * *



Kyle Robert Cairns was fined $300, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, for being intoxicated in a public place.

Cairns was asked to leave a licensed establishment in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Later, an officer with High Prairie RCMP arrived at the bar and saw the intoxicated state of Cairns.

“The accused swore at the officer at the bar,” Payne said.

The same officer later found Cairns “stumbling” on at street in the area.