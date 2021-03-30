Man tells judge he wants to start a new life

H.P. court docket

March 22, 2021

Judge M.B. Golden

A 45-year-old man was sentenced to serve time in the community for offences against a peace officer.

Levyn Jarv Murphy, formerly of East Prairie, was handed a conditional sentence order of 180 days after pleading guilty to uttering threats causing death, assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and two counts of failing to appear in court, including one for trial.

For the first four months, Murphy will be required to remain in his residence in Grande Prairie 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He may leave his home for specified exceptions, one of which was shopping for food for which he must advise his supervisor in advance and shop between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to a maximum of four hours a week.

For the last two months, he will be on a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Court heard High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an intoxicated and unwanted male in a residence, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada says.

Murphy was lying on a bed when police arrived.

He refused to leave the home when he was ordered by the resident.

When he was arrested by police, he swore at the officers, threatened the officers, pulled away from officers and refused to put his hands behind his back to allow police to handcuff him, the Crown says.

His lawyer, Caliena Swick, says Murphy was intoxicated at the time.

“He accepts responsibility for his actions,” Swick says.

Court heard Murphy plans to take treatment and counselling for alcohol in Grande Prairie.

“I just want to start my treatment and start on my new life,” says Murphy, who appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre.

During the order, Murphy is required to complete treatment and counseling as directed by his bail supervisor.

“Records show he is a good candidate for community supervision and not a threat to the public,” Swick says.

The Crown notes that he has seven previous convictions of offences against peace officers.



* * * * * * *



Christie Courtoreille, 37, of Gift Lake, was handed a conditional sentence order for 30 days after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon followed by 12 months probation.

“This is a domestic assault, which is aggravating,” Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada says.

Courtoreille hit her husband with a chair “multiple times” in the incident on Aug. 27, 2020, the Crown says.

During the order, Courtoreille is required to remain in her home 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Courtoreille had no previous record, the Crown stated.

Her lawyer, Harry Jong, says she recognizes she has a problem with alcohol.

“She doesn’t remember anything about the incident because she was inebriated,” Jong says.

During her probation, Courterieille is required to take treatment and counseling for alcohol, domestic violence, banned from consuming alcohol and possessing and using weapons and ordered to have no contact with the victim nor be in his residence.

During the order, Courtoreille may leave her home for specified exceptions, one of which was shopping for food for which she must advise her probation officer in advance and shop between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to a maximum of four hours a week.



* * * * * * *



Andrew M. Halldorson, 31, was handed a global sentence of 75 days after disobeying a court order and for harassment by means of communication.

He was also sentenced to probation for two years.

Halldorson was given credit for time served.

He breached a court order to not communicate with a named female, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

High Prairie RCMP received a report from the woman on July 29, 2020 after Halldorson phoned her numerous times in a two-week period, including “in excess of 50 calls in two days”, Hudson says.

“Any communication with [the victim] has now come to an end,” Judge M.B. Golden says as he spoke to Halldorson.

ported the joint submission for sentencing from the Crown and the defence lawyer.

During probation, Halldorson is banned from High Prairie and Peavine Metis Settlement.

For necessary business and matters, he will be allowed in High Prairie for a maximum of two hours at a time and in Peavine for one hour.

Halldorson is also not allowed to have any contact or communication with the victim. He cannot be within 50 metres of her residence or place of employment and any other place she may be present.

Halldorson plans to move to St. Paul, his lawyer says.



* * * * * * *



Kevin Bruce Smith was fined $3,000 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.



* * * * * * *



Dayton Isadore-Bellerose was fined $3,000 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.



* * * * * * *



Jake Laboucan was fined $345 for driving a motor vehicle without being authorized.