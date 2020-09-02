Man threatens to kill spouse and self

H.P. court docket

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Aug. 24, 2020

Kendell Sawan, 28, of Peace River, was sentenced to probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to uttering threats causing death.



He threatened his common-law wife in or near High Prairie on Dec. 5, 2019, says Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law for the Slave Lake Crown Office.



Sawan said several threatening comments to her.



“You better be hiding when I get home or I’ll kill you,” Kachroo says as she read the details in the disclosure.



“You won’t live to see tomorrow.”



Sawan also threatened to kill himself with a gun, Kachroo says.



The probation sentence also comes with a $100 surcharge.



Sawan was also fined $200 for fail to appear in court for a docket day.



He was remorseful for his actions and the couple is back in a good relationship, duty counsel Harry Jong says.



“He tells me he has apologized,” Jong says.



“They seem to be getting along now.



“He has agreed to do 12-month’s probation.”



Judge D.R. Shynkar did not order Sawan to take anger management or marriage counseling.



Although he suggested it would be an option for the Sawan or his probation officer.