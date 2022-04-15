Man uses steak knife during attack

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man who assaulted two people with a steak knife in a residence in the High Prairie area is behind bars for the next three months.

Kyle Davies, 42, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after being found guilty of two counts of assault with a weapon in High Prairie provincial court April 4.

Judge G.W. Paul handed down the sentence after he reviewed victim impact statements and a Gladue Report that describes the Indigenous background of the accused.

Court heard Davies attacked a female and a male with a steak knife at the male victim’s residence on Dec. 31, 2020 after he was invited, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

He became heavily intoxicated and began to threaten the female and her family.

Davies said “I am going to murder you and your family”, the Crown told court.

Court also heard Davies put his hands around her neck at one point and she had to bite his finger to get him to release his grip.

Davies left the scene but returned with a steak knife. He pressed the steak knife to the front neck area of the female leaving a scratch across her her neck.

“He struck her in the lower left leg with the knife causing a shallow puncture that drew blood,” the Crown said.

The male victim intervened to stop Davies from continuing his assault on the female. As he did, Davies pressed the knife against the male victim’s neck and caused a scrape of the skin underneath his right ear by his jaw line.

The male victim was able the take the knife away from Davies as the accused left the residence, the Crown added.

Davies was located later by police and he was arrested without further incident.

Police noted he was highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

“Circumstances could have been much worse,” Payne surmised.

Judge G.W. Paul agreed.

“It could have had a more serious outcome,” he said.

“Custody is warranted for denunciation and deterrence and to give Mr. Davies a message that he needs to stop drinking alcohol.”

After he is released from jail, Davies will serve probation for 18 months. He is ordered to take addictions treatment and counselling, and psychological and psychiatric treatment.

Davies is also banned from consuming alcohol, as well as drugs and cannabis unless prescribed by a medical doctor.

During probation, he is not allowed to use weapons and firearms.

The judge also ordered Davies to have no contact with the victims or be near their residence.

Davies was also given a mandatory order to provide a DNA sample.

His lawyer, Derek Renzini, todl court Davies regrets what he did.

“He is remorseful for his actions,” Renzini said.

“He knows he needs to stop drinking.”