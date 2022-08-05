Man wanted for murder at Cadotte Lake

Peace Regional RCMP released this poster in an attempt to find Brenon Gray, who is wanted for the first-degree murder of Romeo Flett.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Cadotte Lake man is wanted in connection with the murder of a fellow Cadotte Lake First Nation resident.

On July 26, about 9:30 p.m., Peace River Regional RCMP was dispatched to Cadotte Lake after receiving a 911 call, says Cpl. Gina Slaney, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Southern District.

“The victim, Romeo Flett, 35, of Cadotte Lake First Nation, was flown by air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” she says.

Police report Flett was shot but did not release the weapon used.

“Brenon Gray, 31, of Cadottle Lake First Nation, is wanted for first-degree murder,” says Slaney.

“He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Gray is 185 pounds and 5’4” tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Gray, contact Peace River Regional RCMP at [780] 624-6677 or local police. Do not approach him, warn police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3TIPS app available through the Apple App or Google Pal Store.