Man with passion for sports receives Jubilee Medal

Mark Owens

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peace River man with a huge passion for sports and education received the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in Edmonton Dec. 16.

Mark Owens, who co-coaches the Peace River Pioneers high school football club, works for Northland School Division as its director of student engagement, attendance and completion.

In a news release, Northland noted Owens received the medal for his “outstanding service in the field of sport.”

Owens’ contributions to sport include: