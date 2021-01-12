Man with Taser gun fined $4,200

H.P. court docket

Dec. 14, 2020

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man in possession of a Taser gun was fined more than $4,000 when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Dec.14.

Leslie Michael Auger was fined $4,200 after pleading guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and $250 for unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon.

High Prairie RCMP found a Taser in his vehicle after a traffic stop Aug. 23, 2020 in High Prairie, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu says.

“It was a joint submission,” lawyer Derek Renzini says.

He explains the high fine related to the Taser.

“Court took into account those charges that arose after Mr. Auger dealt with related substantive matters in late August arising of the same incident,” Renzini says.



– – – – – – –



Amber Gayle Anderson, 39, of Gift Lake, was fined $500 for possession of stolen property, $250 for failing to comply with release orders, and $310 for failing to hold a valid vehicle operator’s licence, after pleading guilty to all three charges in court.

Court heard she was driving a stolen Dodge Charger when she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP in Gift Lake on May 28, 2020, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu says.

The vehicle was taken by another woman who took it without permission by the owner, Crown says.

Anderson was serving time in Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre when the matter was discussed in court.

“She borrowed the car from a friend,” lawyer Harry Jong says.

“She didn’t return it on time.”