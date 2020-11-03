Mandatory mask bylaw stalls

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A mandatory mask bylaw for the Town of High Prairie to be triggered when the Big Lakes County region reaches 15 COVID cases, was stopped dead in its tracks by a single councillor.



For now!



Judy Stenhouse opposes the bylaw and delayed what appears to be its inevitable passing at the Nov. 10 meeting when she refused to grant unanimous consent to go to third reading at council’s Oct. 27 meeting.



She was supported by Councillor Brian Gilroy in her opposition, but only on the last motion. Gilroy supported the bylaw during the first two readings.



Stenhouse and Councillor Michael Long were both passionate in their stances on the issue.



“We’re being pro-active,” said Long. “This is life and death.”



He added it was not anyone’s right to act in any manner which would “jeopardize” the health of others because wearing a mask was uncomfortable.



He spoke about the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.



“Exponentially it just explodes if we don’t contain it.”



He warned council to listen to the experts.



“We have to listen to our doctors. We have to listen to science.”



Stenhouse replied council was merely jumping on the “bandwagon” with other municipalities.



“I am not in support of this bylaw,” she said.



“I’m really afraid we’ll cause an issue here with people picking on people who don’t wear a mask.”



Long disagreed.



“It still doesn’t give you a right to infect someone,” he said.



“We do need this in place to protect the vulnerable,” said Gilroy.



Stenhouse added the most recent Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference recommended councils not introduce any new bylaws.



And, she said, people and businesses would follow Alberta Health guidelines, especially businesses.



“Let [owners] run their businesses,” she said, adding businesses can determine who can come into the store with or without a mask.



Long persisted after the passing of second reading.



“I don’t know why you won’t support this, Judy. This has killed over 10,000 people in our country. You’re not thinking rationally.”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk quickly stepped in.



“Keep it from a personal attack,” he told Long.



Still, Stenhouse halted the bylaw.



Senior peace officer Alan Bloom told council the bylaw would first be enforced on an educational level.



“Education is first and foremost,” he said.



The bylaw has exemptions. People under nine years of age, persons consuming food or drink in designated areas or as part of a religious or spiritual ceremony, or persons engaged in aquatic activities or physical exercise, are among the exemptions.



Proposed fines vary upon the violation of the offence and the number of times convicted, and range from $100 to $500.