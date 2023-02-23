Man’s best friends visit Pleasantview February 23, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie celebrated dogs with its annual dog show Feb. 8. Lodge residents and friends were treated to 15 dogs that assistant activity co-ordinator Nicole Noble described as “paws-itively adorable”. Last year, the event featured 11 dogs. In the above photo, the smallest dog in the show was Lily, a five-month-old deer head Chihuahua owned by Sherry Clark. In the photo below, Veronica Bedard shows her Corgi dogs, June, left, and a puppy on the right. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Charity group sponsors Family Day swim High Prairie Native Friendship Centre hosting Agency Fair Giant trade shows and teddy bears mix Women in the North provides venue to share success stories