Many hands make light work

Grade 4 students from High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie participated in the annual Dlugosz Dig June 8 at MacIntyre Park. The High Prairie Community Beautification Association hosts the dig each year and invites Grade 4 students to participate as part of teaching the value of community service. The dig is named in honour of Mary Dlugosz, who cared for flowers at the park years ago. The High Prairie Royal Purple Elks purchased the flowers as they do each year. Kokum Lee’s Ice Cream Shack provided ice cream after the work was done.