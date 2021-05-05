Many resolutions suggested by MP Viersen

MP Arnold Viersen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen wants to have a long chat with High Prairie town council.



At least one can assume so after Viersen presented council with a long list of projects in an April 6 letter.



Viersen presented a list of 20 projects to council in a letter asking for the meeting.



“When you adopt resolutions supporting legislation or policy initiatives put forward by myself or my colleagues, it sends a strong grassroots message to Ottawa that is hard to ignore,” Viersen wrote.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk agreed to the meeting, as did council, but questioned so many resolutions.



“Meeting with him is one thing, then there are all these resolutions,” said Panasiuk.



“Do we want to support them?



Councillor Michael Long opposed two, the first being Equalization Fairness.



“His premise is fundamentally flawed,” said Long.



“. . .because we’re in a parliamentary system, that’s how it works. We send taxes to the government, then it’s disbursed.”



Viersen wrote Alberta has sent $600 billion to Ottawa since the 1960s, “while not having benefitted from the equalization program since 1962”.



He added “the current equalization formula does not favour Alberta and it has been extended, even as Alberta has experienced severe economic downturns.”



Long then took aim at the Oil Shipping Moratorium citing a tugboat where an oil leak occurred off the Lower Mainland. Available resources could not stop the tug from leaking. Long questioned what would happen if a huge ship leaked.



“We can’t have another Exxon Valdez,” he stated, referring to the March 24, 1989 spill that dumped 37,000 tonnes of crude oil into Prince William Sound and caused irrepairable damage.

Viersen’s suggesions