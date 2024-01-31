Marceau returns to Glenmary as temporary vice-principal

Paul Marceau

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Glenmary School in Peace River welcomes Paul Marceau as temporary vice-principal starting Feb. 1.

Currently serving as vice-principal at Holy Family School in Grimshaw, Marceau previously taught at Glenmary from 2013-23, says an HFCRD news release dated Jan. 18.

Before, he taught at Ecole Heritage in Falher.

Marceau is delighted to be returning to Glenmary.

“I am excited to continue my career journey,” Marceau says.

“I have a passion for learning and I am excited to work with the wonderful staff, students and parents at Glenmary in my new role as vice-principal.”

Supt. Betty Turpin says Marceau has extensive experience in education that will be valuable at Glenmary.

“Paul has such a diverse background,” says Turpin.

“He taught Grades 7-12 and has worked with the music ministry in spiritual celebrations and coached junior basketball.”

Marceau enjoys teaching and interacting with students and staff.

Outside school, Marceau enjoys spending time with his three sons in many outdoor activities such as skiing and paddling and sharing his passion for music as a performer and teacher.