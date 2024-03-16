Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 17, 2024

St. Patrick’s Day! Wear green or be pinched!

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 6-12 years. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 17, 2024

1587 – Francesco Albana, Mary’s Ascension painter

1834 – Gottlieb Daimler, Designed first motorcycle

1874 – Kincsem, Horse never lost a race

1919 – Nat King Cole, Unforgettable singer

1922 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Founding father, Bangladesh

1931 – Eunice Gayson, First James Bond Girl

1938 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian ballet dancer

1941 – Paul Kantner, Jefferson Airplane singer

1943 – Don Mitchell, Ironside actor

1944 – Cito Gaston, Toronto Blue Jays manager

1944 – John Sebastian, Loving Spoonful singer

1949 – Patrick Duffy, Dallas actor

1951 – Kurt Russell, Overboard actor

1951 – Scott Gorham, Thin Lizzy guitarist

1967 – Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins musician

1979 – Samoa Joe, Samoan professional wrestler

1988 – Grimes, Canadian musician

This Day in Local History – March 17, 2024

March 17, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that pest control officer Rudolph Geottel tells farmers to implement a coyote control program due to rising populations.

March 17, 1971: South Peace News reports that Faust’s Lawrence Bittman purchases 63.68 acres of land to construct an $80,000 fish plant.

March 17, 1976: The Vic’s Super A Thunderbirds win the Smoky River Hockey League title with an 8-3 win over the Grouard Northernlites.

March 17, 1982: South Peace News reports Peace River Fertilizer Inc. decides to locate their $50 million plant at Kathleen.

March 17, 1984: A meeting is held in Joussard to decide whether or not to hold the North Country Fair in Joussard or move it to Kinuso. The latter is chosen.

March 17, 1987: The Family Inn Lounge re-opens under the name of the Cozy Corner Pub.

March 17, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Reserve votes 72-19 to go “dry” during a plebiscite.

March 17, 1999: South Peace News reports stats show the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA region has one of the highest rates of suicide in Alberta.

March 17, 2001: Peavine sports legend Terry Francis Gauchier dies of cancer at the age of 51 years.

March 17, 2005: Pat Ptashnyk wins $10,000 in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton Dream Home Lottery.

March 17, 2007: Peavine Metis Settlement celebrates the official sod turning of their new $9.6 million school.

March 17, 2008: Grant Mercer dies at the age of 82 years. He worked in High Prairie for several years at Ike’s Modern Motors as a mechanic.

March 17, 2015: High Prairie town council receives $1.2 million from the Alberta government for projects including updating Lift Station No. 4 and upgrading Railway Avenue.

March 17, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque for $40,162 to the Kinuso Playground Society for new playground equipment.

March 17, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s junior high school basketball team wins bronze medals at the 2J Zones in Fairview after defeating the host Fairview Cobras in the bronze medal game.

This Day in World History – March 17, 2024

432 – Saint Patrick, aged about 16, captured by Irish pirates.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Philippines.

1756 – St. Patrick’s Day is first celebrated in New York.

1845 – Bristol man Henry Jones patents self-raising flour.

1845 – Rubber band patented by Stephen Perry of London.

1876 – First record high jump over 6 feet.

1931 – Stalin throws Lenin out of Central Committee.

1932 – German police raid Adolf Hitler’s Nazi headquarters.

1955 – “Rocket” Richard Riots occur in Montreal after hockey star is suspended.

1957 – Dutch ban on Sunday driving lifted.

1963 – Eruptions of Mount Agung on Bali, kills 1,900 Balinese.

1966 – US submarine locates missing H-bomb in Mediterranean.

1968 – Bee Gees make their US TV debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1969 – Golda Meir becomes Israel’s 4th PM.

1973 – Queen Elizabeth II opens new London Bridge.

1978 – Reds don green uniforms for St. Patrick’s Day.

1987 – IBM releases PC-DOS version 3.3.

1994 – Announcement: no smoking in Cleveland Indians new ballpark.

1995 – US approves first chicken pox vaccine, Varivax by Merck & Co.

2013 – Pope Francis delivers first Angelus prayer and blessing.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 17, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find yourself emotionally challenged today by a strong force demanding your attention. Your hyperawareness to every situation might be driving you a bit crazy. Perhaps you just need to tone things down and relax. Enjoy rather than question the fun-loving energy of the day. The more you simply let loose and explore, the better off you will be.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have the opportunity to do some intense self-healing today, so you communicate more directly with your core self without the distractions of other people. Do what you can to hone in on the internal issues that require your attention. It is key you learn how to address these issues yourself instead of relying on other people to take care of these needs for you today.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might be a bit confused with the mood of the day, which fosters quick action and a sporadic approach to things. More than likely, this approach is not exactly in line with your usual methodical protocol. Do what you can to merge with this energy in order to add a more spontaneous spark to your daily routine. Take a walk on the wild side today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Feel free to match your plaid pants with your paisley shirt today. Accessorize with wild sneakers and a striped jacket. Let the oddball within you shine brightly! This is a terrific day for you, and you should feel free to express yourself openly and loudly to the world. You should experience a great deal of self-confidence. Take full advantage of it at this time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Feel free to enlist your own creativity today to solve any problem that may come your way. Do not feel like you absolutely need to take a rational and methodical approach. This sort of frame of mind has already been tried. Now it is time to explore a more intuitive way to complete any task that you wish to tackle now. Exercise more of your sensitive nature.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The energy of the day is electric, and you could find yourself bouncing from task to task and person to person. Things are apt to happen when you least expect them, so be prepared for surprises. There is an element of genius to the day that might inspire you to be someone much greater than you ever thought you could be. Join with people who share your same zest for life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might feel as if your heart is playing tricks on you today. Perhaps you are coming up against a strong force that is causing you to doubt yourself in some way. Do not be conned by loud, obnoxious talk. Seek the true meaning behind the words. You will find most of your strength is internal. Be prepared for stubborn wills to make a powerful presence in your world today.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a great deal of unexpected communication coming your way today, but be careful about the people you trust. There is an element of fantasy factored into the picture. This might cause some disruption if you automatically accept everything at face value. Make sure you check your sources at least twice before proceeding. You will be much better off if you prepare for the worst.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may find people are not necessarily very sympathetic to your feelings today. It is quite possible they are more responsive to facts and information than emotions. It could be you need to enlist some sort of translator in order to get through to a person with whom you are trying to communicate. Do not hesitate to ask for more clarification on something if you need it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel as if people have turned against you today and that they have suddenly lost interest in what you have to say. Maybe this is a reflection of your own inability to truly listen to someone else talking. Look at the collective picture and open your eyes to the world around you. Get involved in the community instead of only focusing on you all the time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Let your emotions play with your imagination today, and feel free to discuss your findings openly with others. Do not get caught up in so rational a frame of mind that you refuse to acknowledge any other way of viewing a current situation. Put away your analytical side in order to disclose a more abstract, intuitive perspective. Exercise that part of your brain that does not normally get used.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Trust that you have all the facts you need today. You should be feeling quite good, emotionally. Use this self-confidence to make great strides in whatever you want to accomplish. Have fun letting your mind drift to a fanciful world where it can explore your imaginative proclivities. Feel free to use your strong hold on facts as a base to take off into a highly creative and intuitive realm.