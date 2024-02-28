March is Myeloma Awareness Month

Many members on McLennan town council have never heard of multiple myeloma but it did not stop them from supporting an awareness campaign at its Feb. 12 meeting.

Council agreed to proclaim March Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month. It is the second most common form of blood cancer.

“. . .Unfortunately, most people have never heard of it,” wrote Hetti Huis, economic development officer for the County of Grande Prairie, and chair of the Northwest Alberta support group for the disease, in a Feb. 2 email.

“It is uncurable but is treatable.”

She added 11 people are diagnosed with the disease each day in Canada.

Council will advertise its proclamation on the Town website.