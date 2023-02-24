Marigold planning outdoor rink

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If Marigold Enterprises has its way, the empty lot east of its office will be home to an outdoor skating rink next winter.

But they need some help to pull it off!

Marigold’s support administrator, Brogan Severson, wrote High Prairie town council Feb. 3 with the proposal. She first wrote Marigold had received a grant to develop the site.

“With the grant, we were able to purchase picnic tables, fire pits, lighting, and fencing,” wrote Severson.

“The proposed outdoor skating rink (24 x 72 feet) would be free to use and open to everyone during regular business hours.”

To raise some money, hotdogs and hot chocolate would be sold.

Marigold has also contacted school boards for help, council heard, and will be contacting Big Lakes County.

CAO Bill McKennan suggested administration talk to Marigold and report back to council after finding out specifics what help Marigold wanted.

“I’d like some more information what they want from the Town,” agreed Councillor Donna Deynaka.

Severson did write in her letter Marigold would like help in building, flooding and maintaining the site.

High Prairie has no outdoor skating rinks.