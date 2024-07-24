Mark Your Park and discover Peace River’s hidden gems

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River is sending out a reminder to all Mark Your Park participants that the initiative only runs until Aug. 23.

The Town introduced the initiative to showcase its 12 playgrounds in the community. The introduction of a summer program challenges residents to get outside to explore parks and playgrounds.

“The program’s mission is to ensure community members are using and enjoying all the outside space the town boasts,” says recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“The incentive of this program is to visit, interact, and play on the playgrounds. All 12 of the parks on the Scavenger Hunt Sheet are owned by the Town of Peace River, and excludes school parks.”

Bak says the initiative helps promote the green space and hidden gems in town.

“There are numerous parks hidden in neighbourhoods, downtown Peace River, and in the green spaces,” she says.

“Each park is unique so that there is something for every child to enjoy. Our goal is for residents to find at least one park that they didn’t know was in our community.”

The program’s purpose was to challenge community members to visit all 12 parks, once there they are to scan a QR code and collect points. The contest was designed so the whole family can be a part of the fun.

“Residents should participate in the Mark Your Park challenge to discover the hidden gems of Peace River’s parks while engaging in healthy outdoor activity,” says Bak.

“It’s a fun and family-friendly way to explore Peace River, encouraging both physical exercise and quality time spent together outdoors. By joining the challenge, residents can unlock the excitement of uncovering hidden QR codes, earning points, and potentially winning prizes, all while fostering a deeper appreciation for their local parks and natural surroundings.”

If you have yet to participate in the program, you still have time. Go to the front desk at Baytex Energy Centre where you will be given a tracking sheet, along with rules and an explanation sheet. Go to the 12 parks and locate the hidden QR code, scan it, and then you will receive your points for that park.

The challenge began on June 1 and will run until Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. Bak says she hopes families and individuals will participate, not only to collect prizes at the end but to develop a greater understanding of their communities and to find time to spend with one another.